Launch Of Covation Biomaterials: Delivering Innovative, High-Performance, Bio-Based Materials At Scale

NEWARK, Del. — June 1, 2022 — Covation Biomaterials, a global company offering bio-based solutions, launched today as an independent business, following the acquisition of DuPont Biomaterials by the Huafon Group.

Proudly combining decades of world-class science and engineering expertise with new investment and manufacturing capabilities, Covation Biomaterials is creating the sustainable building blocks for customers to make innovative and high-performance, bio-based products accessible globally.

“As a supplier of bio-based materials solutions, we are an important gateway into a more circular economy. Sustainable supply chains must begin with sustainable materials and our science allows our customers to end their overreliance on petroleum,” said Michael Saltzberg, CEO – Covation Biomaterials.

“By collaborating with forward-thinking value chain partners and brands globally, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability to deliver high-performance biomaterials at scale. We are thrilled to be joining the Huafon Group, a highly successful materials company that is uniquely positioned to expand the reach of our current products and help us accelerate the introduction of new offerings and technologies to the market,” Michael said.

Covation Biomaterials improves product performance, protects the environment and partners to turn passion into progress. Together, Covation Biomaterials and its customers find new ways to use science and engineering to meet the growing global demand for sustainable materials today and in the future. The new company builds on a decades-long legacy and successful suite of products currently available in the market, including:

Sorona®, a partially bio-based polymer that answers the global call for sustainably sourced carpets and fabrics, bridging the personal and societal at a defining moment in our ecological stewardship. Sorona® is ideal for creating attractive, high-performance apparel and soft, durable carpeting;

Susterra®, a 100% plant-based, high-performance building block that reduces the need for petroleum-based components while enhancing end-product attributes. Its applications range from footwear and outdoor apparel to coatings, inks and functional fluids; and

Zemea®, a plant-based and biodegradable material that helps brands reach sustainability goals without compromising quality or performance. Available in multiple formulations, Zemea® meets exacting standards in a variety of high-volume markets, from personal care and home care, to pharmaceuticals, to enhancing flavors and foods.

Covation Biomaterials has a rich product pipeline of exciting bio-based solutions that it will bring to the market.

“We have long admired the work by this team of biomaterials scientists and developers, who are developing industry-leading, sustainable materials available at scale,” said Feifeng You, vice president – the Huafon Group and Chairman of the Board – Covation.

“The addition of Covation Biomaterials to the Huafon Group will bring bio-based materials to an even larger global customer base and drive the materials sector toward a sustainable future. We are excited for the bright future of this business,” Feifeng said.

Posted: June 1, 2022

Source: Covation Biomaterials LLC / Huafon Group