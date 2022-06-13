61st Dornbirn GFC Global Fibre Congress — 2nd Dornbirn GFC Startup Days, September  14 – 16, 2022

DORNBIRN, Austria — June 13, 2022 — The 61st anniversary of the Dornbirn GFC Congress will take place LIVE this year and we are expecting a high number of participants as usual. Further, the exhibition of young innovative companies in the Dornbirn GFC Innovation Hub form meanwhile an integral part of the innovation network at the congress.

Top level Keynote speakers on the Opening Day from:

Board Members of Lenzing and Indorama, the biggest global players from the fibre industry, the CEO of Paboco, the most innovative company in the packaging industry and a highly reputated professor from Oxford University will open the congress. Further, top companies from the digital sector like Servicenow and PwC will show us how they will support to create a sustainable future for the industry.

Key topics will be innovation, sustainability & circular economy and the and the final panel discussion “CEO Panel” with the above leaders will show us the way forward and how current and future challenges will be managed.

93 expert lectures from industry, universities and research institutes:

Top lectures on latest innovations will take place in parallel in 3 lecture halls.

20 pitches of young growing companies:

A dedicated lecture hall will provide all necessities for young companies to present their innovations and business models to the relevant parties – an active matchmaking is granted as Dornbirn GFC, RWTH Aachen, PwC, Vagabond and other collaborators will accompany the young companies on their journey of success.

Exhibition area and Innovation Hub: 20 established exhibitors and ca 20 young innovative companies are using their booth as contact point & advertising space

Dornbirn GFC 2022 Topics:

Fibre Innovations

Sustainability and Circular Economy

Machinery & Equipment

Smart & Functional Surface

Nonwovens & Technical Textiles

Sustainable Packaging

Apparel & Sports

Thanks to our ambitious partners and sponsors, we are able to attract a global audience. This will foster the global exchange of ideas and innovations in the fibre industry and along the value chain of textiles and nonwovens and well into the packaging industry.

Oher interesting ideas and topics will follow. Please join us and register: www.dornbirn-gfc.com

