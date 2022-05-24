Unifi, Makers Of REPREVE®, Announces Fifth Annual REPREVE® Champions Of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 24, 2022 — Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced the recipients of its fifth annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability awards, which recognize brand, textile and retail partners that have demonstrated a true commitment to supporting a more sustainable world. Key highlights from this year’s list of recipients include the following:

Nike and Target both reached a major milestone this year, each having transformed more than 2 billion recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE fiber.

Polartec, Walmart and Texhong Textile Group Limited have each transformed more than 1 billion bottles.

This year’s recipients have helped turn a combined total of nearly 14 billion recycled plastic bottles into more sustainable products.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2022 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi. “We applaud the demonstrated commitment to sustainability, which has allowed us to recycle more than 30 billion bottles to date.”

Unifi’s REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards will be presented to 39 brand and retail partners that have transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 53 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. Unifi is also recognizing the following special category award winners:

Special Recognition Award – Mavi, a Turkey-based international apparel brand with a strong reputation as a leader in the denim market and a focus on sustainability.

Newcomer Award – Jiaxing Xinran Textile Co., LTD, a China-based company that has incorporated REPREVE in spandex-covered yarns.

Partner in Innovation Award – Lucky Textile Mills Limited, a China-based textile mill that has created sustainable fabrics that perform in both hot and cold weather using REPREVE TruTemp365®.

“As a leading global denim brand, Mavi demonstrates REPREVE’s global reach,” said Bev Sylvester, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Unifi. “Consumers now expect brands to make products responsibly, which Mavi has capitalized on through their focus on sustainability. Jiaxing Xinran Textile Co., LTD, is a deserving winner of the Newcomer Award, while we chose Lucky Textile Mills Limited as the recipient of the Partner in Innovation Award for their use of REPREVE TruTemp365 in their performance products.”

A list of many of the award recipients can be found below.

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability: – Brands and Retailers

Aeropostale

Boardriders

Buff

Costco

Culp Home Fashions

Deckers

Dockers

Gildan

Haggar

Hanesbrands

Haworth

H&M

Ikea

Inditex

JCPenney

Jordache

Klopman

Kohl’s

Levi’s

Lovesac

Momentum

Nike

Patagonia

Piping Hot

Polartec

Old Navy/Gap

Target

Target Australia

The North Face

TKO Evolution Apparel Inc Under Armour

Volcom

Walmart

WSI

REPREVE Champions of Sustainability – Textile Partners:

Anhui Xintiansi

Antex Knitting

AYM SYNTEX LIMITED

Clarotex

Contempora Fabrics Inc

Copen United

Darlington

Duvaltex

Elevate Textiles

Hamrick Mills

Hangzhou Xiaoyuan

Hornwood Inc

Hungyen Knitting & Dying Co Ltd

KUCUKCALIK

Inmobiliaria Apopa

Intradeco

Jiangsu Yueda

Jiangyin Chunlan

Highlight Textile

Jiaxing Kanglong

Jiaxing Leejo

Kipas

Lucky

McMichael Mills

Milliken & Company

Nanjing Nice Gain

Nantong Dafuhao

Ningbo Huayao

Ningbo Shenzhou

Pettenati

PT Sunrise

Saehan

Sage Automotive interiors

Sapphire SFL Group

Shandong Daiyin

Shanghai Challenge Textile

Shanghai Shuote

Shuford Yarns LLC

Sichuan Jinhui

Sri Rejeki

Swisstex Direct LLC

Tah Tong Textile

Texpasa USA LLC

Texhong

Textufil S.A.

TUNTEX

Valdese Weavers

Wuxi YGM Textile Co.,LTD

Yuanwen

ZEKI

Zhangjiagang Tongfeng

