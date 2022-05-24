Unifi, Makers Of REPREVE®, Announces Fifth Annual REPREVE® Champions Of Sustainability Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 24, 2022 — Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announced the recipients of its fifth annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability awards, which recognize brand, textile and retail partners that have demonstrated a true commitment to supporting a more sustainable world. Key highlights from this year’s list of recipients include the following:
- Nike and Target both reached a major milestone this year, each having transformed more than 2 billion recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE fiber.
- Polartec, Walmart and Texhong Textile Group Limited have each transformed more than 1 billion bottles.
- This year’s recipients have helped turn a combined total of nearly 14 billion recycled plastic bottles into more sustainable products.
“We are thrilled to announce the 2022 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi. “We applaud the demonstrated commitment to sustainability, which has allowed us to recycle more than 30 billion bottles to date.”
Unifi’s REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards will be presented to 39 brand and retail partners that have transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 53 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE performance fibers. Unifi is also recognizing the following special category award winners:
Special Recognition Award – Mavi, a Turkey-based international apparel brand with a strong reputation as a leader in the denim market and a focus on sustainability.
Newcomer Award – Jiaxing Xinran Textile Co., LTD, a China-based company that has incorporated REPREVE in spandex-covered yarns.
Partner in Innovation Award – Lucky Textile Mills Limited, a China-based textile mill that has created sustainable fabrics that perform in both hot and cold weather using REPREVE TruTemp365®.
“As a leading global denim brand, Mavi demonstrates REPREVE’s global reach,” said Bev Sylvester, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Unifi. “Consumers now expect brands to make products responsibly, which Mavi has capitalized on through their focus on sustainability. Jiaxing Xinran Textile Co., LTD, is a deserving winner of the Newcomer Award, while we chose Lucky Textile Mills Limited as the recipient of the Partner in Innovation Award for their use of REPREVE TruTemp365 in their performance products.”
A list of many of the award recipients can be found below.
REPREVE Champions of Sustainability: – Brands and Retailers
Aeropostale
Boardriders
Buff
Costco
Culp Home Fashions
Deckers
Dockers
Gildan
Haggar
Hanesbrands
Haworth
H&M
Ikea
Inditex
JCPenney
Jordache
Klopman
Kohl’s
Levi’s
Lovesac
Momentum
Nike
Patagonia
Piping Hot
Polartec
Old Navy/Gap
Target
Target Australia
The North Face
TKO Evolution Apparel Inc Under Armour
Volcom
Walmart
WSI
REPREVE Champions of Sustainability – Textile Partners:
Anhui Xintiansi
Antex Knitting
AYM SYNTEX LIMITED
Clarotex
Contempora Fabrics Inc
Copen United
Darlington
Duvaltex
Elevate Textiles
Hamrick Mills
Hangzhou Xiaoyuan
Hornwood Inc
Hungyen Knitting & Dying Co Ltd
KUCUKCALIK
Inmobiliaria Apopa
Intradeco
Jiangsu Yueda
Jiangyin Chunlan
Highlight Textile
Jiaxing Kanglong
Jiaxing Leejo
Kipas
Lucky
McMichael Mills
Milliken & Company
Nanjing Nice Gain
Nantong Dafuhao
Ningbo Huayao
Ningbo Shenzhou
Pettenati
PT Sunrise
Saehan
Sage Automotive interiors
Sapphire SFL Group
Shandong Daiyin
Shanghai Challenge Textile
Shanghai Shuote
Shuford Yarns LLC
Sichuan Jinhui
Sri Rejeki
Swisstex Direct LLC
Tah Tong Textile
Texpasa USA LLC
Texhong
Textufil S.A.
TUNTEX
Valdese Weavers
Wuxi YGM Textile Co.,LTD
Yuanwen
ZEKI
Zhangjiagang Tongfeng
Posted: May 24, 2022
Source: Unifi, Inc.