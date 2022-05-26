Techtextil 2022 Exhibitor Preview: DIENES Apparatebau GmbH

MÜHLHEIM, Germany — May 19, 2022 — DIENES’s passion is the design of special equipment and fully engineered solutions. For over than 90 years, DIENES has been building up a reputation as a reliable technology partner for leading manufacturers of technical fibres and renowned research institutes. At Techtextil, DIENES will show how the company is supporting its customers in shaping a more sustainable future for technical textiles and how its solutions are helping research teams on their way from the first laboratory tests to the modular construction of production lines.

Innovative technical textiles like precursor yarns for carbon fibres made from renewable raw materials are produced and improved with DIENES spinning systems. Growing demands on the varying quality of recycled feedstock, the implementation of biobased materials and ensuring fibre performance require a continuous development and optimisation of both technology and production parameters. A reliable development of textile and technical filament yarns demands an efficient, systematic and, in part, self-optimising experimental working system which must be intelligent and flexible.

At Techtextil, DIENES will present its approach towards digitalisation which is called MultiMode®. In a MultiMode® plant, each process step is represented by a module which can be individually adapted to customer-specific requirements and has its own decentralised control. Thus, DIENES production lines consist of several intelligent modular units which can be easily exchanged and rearranged at any time with a reduced programming effort. Moreover, all production parameters can be permanently visualised and recorded, enabling a complete traceability of the process.

DIENES team are “your experts in fibre processing” and will be awaiting many visitors and interesting technical discussions at the VDMA Group Stand in Hall 12 (organised by VDMA Textile Machinery Association).

Posted: May 26, 2022

Source: DIENES Apparatebau GmbH