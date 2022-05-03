Mannington Commercial Introduces Revealed Collection

CALHOUN, Ga., May 2, 2022 — Mannington Commercial introduces the Revealed Collection, a modular carpet collection that offers three styles featuring rich colors with layered details that blend artistically to create unexpected moments of contrast.

“Commercial designers can use the Revealed Collection to create sophisticated designs with rich color nuances and depth of texture that give the illusion of movement in the space,” said Roby Isaac, Vice President of Commercial Design at Mannington Commercial. “Our hope is the Revealed Collection will spark creativity to achieve fresh designs with modular carpet.”

Revealed is inspired by the artifacts and rare fossils discovered deep within the earth’s terrain during excavation. The linear and arched bands of texture shift intermittently in hue and intensity to form a dynamic illusion of movement.

The Revealed collection is available in three patterns each with a unique design contrast. Uncover features organic ripples and curves balanced by striations. Unmask is reminiscent of a stony surface where abrasions from the passage of time interrupt linear movement. Unveil includes soft gradations of color that underlie quiet linearity.

All three products in the collection are available in 12” x 36” modular tiles and nine colors. Revealed can be installed vertically, horizontally or in a herringbone pattern.

The Revealed Collection features type 6,6 nylon providing enhanced cleanability, performance and appearance retention. The Infinity® 2 Modular backing is built to withstand aggressive wet cleanings, and the Collection was specifically designed for use in severe environments with rigorous foot traffic, such as public areas, lobbies, and dining facilities as well as transportation service areas such as airports.

Mannington Commercial is committed to helping customers reduce the negative impact projects can have on climate and health by improving operations and offsetting the embodied carbon in all new and refreshed products by 105 percent. The Infinity 2 Modular backing also contains recycled content and is certified NSF/ANSI 140 Gold and CRI Green Label Plus and may contribute to LEED credits. In addition, a product-specific Type III Environmental Product Declaration and a published Health Product Declaration are available. The collection boasts a limited lifetime wear and backing warranty, limited 15-year XGUARD® Stain Resistance warranty and limited 15-year ColorSafe® Bleach Resistance warranty.

