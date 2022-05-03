DuPont™ Kevlar®, Nomex® And Tyvek® To Run On Renewable Energy

WILMINGTON, Del. — April 22, 2022 — DuPont today announced that its iconic and trusted brands — Kevlar®, Nomex® and Tyvek® — will be produced using renewable electricity in its operations. DuPont achieved this milestone by purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) earlier this month to match the energy consumed in its 2022 operations and is committed to additional purchases annually. This underscores the company’s commitment to achieving its renewable energy goal and acting on climate stewardship as part of its 2030 Sustainability Goals.

“At DuPont, we believe urgent action is needed to address the climate crisis impacting our global communities, and that’s why we’re so proud that the most trusted names that protect people worldwide are now doing even more to protect the planet” said Leland Weaver, president, DuPont Water & Protection. “Procuring renewable energy credits is a key milestone in our sustainability journey and we remain committed to energy efficiency in our global operations. We understand the importance of delivering sustainable innovations for our customers, value chain partners, employees and society.”

As part of DuPont’s sustainability strategy, the company’s Acting on Climate goal seeks to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 30 percent and source 60 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources and credits by 2030, and to deliver carbon neutral operations by 2050. DuPont will report progress against its goals when it publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report in early May.

DuPont is a member of RE100, a global environmental initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together companies committed to shifting the electricity used globally in its operations to renewable energy. In 2021, the company also signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The VPPA project is scheduled to commence operations in 2023 and is expected to deliver approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of wind-generated renewable electricity annually to the local grid. This is equivalent to approximately 25 percent of the company’s total electricity needs today.

Posted: May 3, 2022

Source: DuPont