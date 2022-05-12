Borealis And Reclay Group Form New Joint Entity, Recelerate, To Make Plastic Circularity A Reality

VIENNA, Austria — May 12, 2022 — Together, Borealis, one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions and a European market leader in base chemicals and fertilizers, and the Reclay Group, international experts in environmental and material recovery management, announce the beginning of a new, jointly-founded entity, Recelerate GmbH. The new organization’s mission is to redesign the critical steps of the plastics sorting and recycling system for LWP to speed up circularity, born from a need to meet the rising market demand for high-quality recyclates for use in high-end plastic applications.

A new positive force, creating a stronger link where it matters most.

Recelerate will play a critical connector role in the plastic value chain, connecting downstream and upstream expertise to rethink how LWP waste is managed, sorted, processed, and recycled. The new entity will be powered by Reclay Group’s strength in the area of extended producer responsibility schemes (EPR) and Borealis’ focus on growth of a more circular plastic model, powered in part by its proprietary recycling technology Borcycle™.

This combination will enable a macro view approach to identify opportunities to add value and invest where it matters, to ensure more and more plastic waste from LWP is able to stay within the value chain.

In the spirit of circularity, Recelerate will bring all round benefits

For Reclay, Recelerate will help grow the reach, scale and impact of EPR; for Borealis, it will open up supply of post-consumer plastic waste to be recycled with its Borcycle recycling technology; for customers and consumers, it means greater access to high quality recycled materials. Recelerate will connect critical partners in the plastic value chain; closing the gap, and accelerating the growth and scaling of circular plastics.

“In line with our integrated approach toward more circular plastics, Recelerate will enable significant progress in waste feedstock optimisation. Together with our partners, we are committed to reinventing the plastics system for more sustainable living,” explains Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Innovation & Technology and Circular Economy Solutions.

“We’re excited to begin Recelerate’s journey to unlock greater plastic circularity through rethinking and reshaping sorting and recycling”, says Raffael A. Fruscio, Owner and Managing Director of the Reclay Group. “This is an important moment to build on existing strengths and get some momentum in creating smart, successful, sustainable models that more and more businesses, regions and communities can benefit from. Together we will ensure that valuable material is kept in the cycle”.

Posted: May 12, 2022

Source: Borealis AG