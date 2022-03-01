Ultrafabrics, TENCEL™ Announce Brand Partnership, Setting Industry Benchmark In Sustainability And Transparency

TARRYTOW, N.J. — February 23, 2022 — Ultrafabrics, a producer of animal-free performance fabrics, is proud to announce its partnership with Lenzing AG, a producer of sustainable wood-based fibers.

The partnership will see Ultrafabrics as the first and only polyurethane material to incorporate LENZING AG’s TENCEL™ Modal fibers as a backcloth in its collections with 100-percent reinforced rayon.

Ultrafabrics is on a mission towards sustainability in all aspects of its business. By 2030, it aims to have 100 percent of its entire product portfolio across 11 markets made of 50 percent rapidly renewable and/or recycled materials. It’s a bold target that will support the brand’s larger goal of creating materials for the future through a more circular design process.

Ultrafabrics chooses to work with TENCEL branded fibers to help us reach our ambitious sustainability goals. TENCEL Modal fibers are mainly manufactured from beech wood, sourced from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and/ or PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certified sustainable forests in Austria and neighboring countries. Numerous Lenzing innovations have been integrated in the production of TENCEL™ Modal fibers, to make the process environmentally responsible. Lenzing strives to safeguard resources for future generations by the use of renewable energy and by the recovery of process chemicals. This partnership supports our use of renewable resources.

Jennifer Hendren, Senior Director of Product Development with Ultrafabrics, says of the partnership: “We are pleased to be aligned with the TENCEL™ brand and the Lenzing AG family, a bold company with equally ambitious sustainability goals. They share our focus on bringing our sustainability journey to the forefront, without sacrificing quality or product integrity. We partner with big thinkers and take pride in bringing trust in both our brands to our global audience.”

Posted March 1, 2022

Source: Ultrafabrics