Hexcel Highlights the Possibilities Created by HexTow® Carbon Fiber

STAMFORD, Conn. — March 10, 2022 — Hexcel Corporation will showcase its unique portfolio of carbon fibers that have been optimized for thermoplastic processing applications when the company exhibits at the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) Thermoplastic Composites Conference, beginning March 22 in San Diego.

HexTow® carbon fiber is the preferred carbon fiber for the world’s most advanced aerospace and industrial thermoplastic composite applications including the latest developments in thermoplastic prepregs, braiding and comingled fibers. Hexcel is the only carbon fiber manufacturer able to supply its range of fibers with or without sizing, making HexTow unsized fibers the go-to option for thermoplastic specialists due to their enhanced processing properties.

In addition to spools of sized and unsized HexTow fibers, products on display at the Hexcel booth will include a comingled fiber product developed by Hexcel customer Concordia Fibers, which blends thermoplastic and carbon fiber yarns to produce highly adaptable thermoplastic yarn that can be woven, braided, knitted or pultruded.

Other Hexcel customers have provided a selection of thermoplastic composite aerospace and industrial components for display including Control Surface Rib and Panel Stiffener parts using PEKK/AS4D unidirectional tape.

Tom Haulik, Sales Director for Carbon Fiber at Hexcel, said, “We are expecting strong attendance this year and will have a full spectrum of thermoplastic product applications on display. Delegates visiting the booth will experience the handling differences created in the fiber tow firsthand and witness the composite possibilities they create in a range of end use components.”

Posted: March 10, 2022

Source: Hexcel Corporation