The LYCRA Company Launches LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT Technology For Ready-To-Wear & Wovens

WILMINGTON, Del. — February 15, 2022 — The LYCRA Company, a global developer of innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, announced today the launch of LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology for ready-to-wear (RTW) and wovens. The company’s latest innovation will help transform these garment categories by providing functional performance benefits with the sustainable features that today’s consumers desire.

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is unique in that it combines comfortable stretch and cooling comfort with long-lasting shape retention. The key to LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is the new LYCRA® T400® A EcoMade fiber. Created with a proprietary process, the new fiber delivers the texture and appearance of a spun yarn, offering low-impact, comfortable and versatile garments with thermal comfort.

Consumers will appreciate the key benefits that LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology can bring to their garment wearing experience:

All-day comfort: garments move with the wearer and hold their shape throughout the day

Cooling comfort: this technology helps keep the wearer cool and dry

Sustainability: LYCRA® T400® A EcoMade fiber contains both recycled and renewable content for reduced impact vs. virgin fibers

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is the perfect solution for the emerging ‘new utility’ trend that blends rugged performance with tailored elegance and is designed to cater to the needs of cross-segment apparel categories – workleisure or outleisure. “Now that we’ve experienced all-day comfort, we expect versatile clothes made from sustainable fabrics that provide the freedom to embrace a casual, comfortable lifestyle,” said Ebru Ozaydin, strategic marketing director at The LYCRA Company. “Fabrics which offer versatile solutions can take the consumer from working hybrid to running daily errands or just a stroll in the park. The term ‘new utility’ has become a buzzword for defining lightweight apparel, combining everyday practicality and urban elegance using low-impact materials.”

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is only available from mills licensed by The LYCRA Company.

Posted: February 15, 2022

Source: The LYCRA Company