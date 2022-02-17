TENCEL™ Turns 30

This year, TENCEL™, the flagship fiber of Austria-based Lenzing AG, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the company has planned a series of brand, employee and consumer activities beginning in February.

“Since its launch 30 years ago, TENCEL has always been envisioned as a solution provider for the textile industry,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, member of Lenzing’s managing board.

“Aligning with the industry-wide shift towards deeper levels of sustainability and transparency, in 2018, the brand evolved from a behind-the-scenes contributor to a front-facing player. …We are thrilled to reach this milestone and are looking forward to driving continuous innovation and building stronger partnerships over the next 30 years and beyond.”

