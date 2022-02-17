New HQ For Natureworks

Natureworks LLC, Minnetonka, Minn., has opened a new headquarters and advanced biopolymer research facility in Plymouth, Mass. The new facility supports research into its Ingeo™ biopolymer including next generation fermentation technology and new applications for a full circular life cycle. The research and development capabilities also will support the company’s planned Ingeo manufacturing complex in Thailand.

“In the face of these challenging times, we’ve designed a space that will enable research, invention, and collaboration between us, our partners, and the market, no matter where we are located in the world,” said Rich Altice, president & CEO of NatureWorks.

January/February 2022