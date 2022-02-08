Gen 2 Carbon Appoints Tim King Technical Sales Consultant

COSELEY, UK — February 8, 2022 — As part of Gen 2 Carbon’s strategic plan to develop markets in both the UK and overseas, the company’s first appointment of 2022 sees Tim King join as Technical Sales consultant. With a broad experience of composites in multiple sectors, King comes to Gen 2 Carbon from MTAG Composites. His previous roles within the composites industry include project engineering, innovation, project development and technical sales.

As an early advocate of recycled nonwoven carbon fiber, TKingim worked on the R&D to vacuum infuse the nonwoven material into a commercially viable product having successfully substituted glass fiber-based infusion products with Gen 2 Carbon’s 100-percent carbon product. King also led the RS Electric Boats’ ‘Pulse 63’ project which now incorporates the same 100-percent carbon fiber material within the zero-emission electric RIB.

Using his manufacturing process, application knowledge and sales acumen, King hopes to develop considerable uptake of the materials manufactured by Gen 2 Carbon into several key sectors in the UK and global composites market. Supporting existing commercial functions, King aims to capitalize on the exceptional developments the business has made since its transition from ELG Carbon Fibre, helping to secure the future of recycled carbon fiber products as a staple material in the world of composites manufacturing and beyond.

Source: Gen 2 Carbon