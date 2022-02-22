Evolving Textiles Conference 2022 Moves To Virtual Format

RALEIGH, N.C. — February 18, 2022 — NC State’s Wilson College Of Textiles Excited To Host Inaugural Evolving Textiles Conference: Materializing The Future. This year’s conference is being held completely virtually on March 16-17, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT. The themes are circularity in textiles and alternative fibers.

The purpose of Evolving Textiles is to define the current landscape in terms of alternative fibers and circularity in textiles and explore the direction for the future. We will identify challenges and opportunities with the intention of developing attainable goals and work toward having a measurable impact on sustainability in the textile industry over time.

With this in mind, we have gathered some of the most knowledgeable and compelling change-makers in the industry to facilitate an event that invites all stakeholders to consider their role in the supply system and work toward actionable change.

With speakers from all corners of the globe and aspects of the industry, come prepared to consider sustainability in textiles from a holistic perspective. You will have the chance to hear from representatives from Patagonia, VF Corp., Textile Exchange, Bear Fiber, Cornell and more.

Day one will focus on alternative fibers; while all are welcome, the focus is on hemp — a fiber with exceeding potential and rapid development in the United States. Join us as we deepen our understanding of the process of hemp development as a fiber from seed and farm, to processing, to yarn and textiles development.

Our keynote speaker will be Sofi Thanhauser, author of “Worn: A People’s History of Clothing,” who will guide us through the most prevalent fibers used in textiles.

Day two will broaden the scope to consider all aspects of circularity within the value system. Our sessions will cover recycling, impacts and challenges, potential pathways and opportunities, and industry innovations in circularity. We will dive deep into circularity — from fiber to post-consumer — and gain inspiration and insight from innovators across the industry.

Our keynote speaker will beHarald Cavalli-Björkman from Renewcell who is influencing the industry through textile recycling.

Registration is open and free for the first 100 students until February 28. Visit our website to learn more, view the full agenda and register.

Posted February 22, 2022

Source: NC State