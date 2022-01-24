Unifi, Inc., Makers Of REPREVE®, Introduces New Product Certification And Innovations At Outdoor Retailer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 24, 2022 — Unifi, Inc., makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, is launching an enhanced supply chain certification and two new products at Outdoor Retailer’s Winter Market taking place Jan. 26-28, 2022, in Denver. These additional innovations—U TRUST® Product Certification, REPREVE SmartDye™ technology and Berry Compliant Knit Cord—enhance and support Unifi’s commitment to sustainability, transparency and customer service.

The U TRUST Product Certification allows brands to obtain an additional level of transparency for their products made with REPREVE recycled fibers and builds on other Unifi certifications: U TRUST Fabric Certification, Scientific Certification Systems, Oeko-Tex certification and the Global Recycle Standard certification. As a complement to these existing safeguards, the U TRUST Product Certification allows brands to aggregate multiple REPREVE certified fabric components in a product and leverages a physical tracer (Unifi’s FiberPrint® technology) that can be audited, proven and found in the product throughout its life.

“Our newest certification gives brands additional peace of mind that goes beyond what a purely transaction-based certification can provide,” explained Jay Hertwig, Unifi’s senior vice president of commercialization. “This certification’s credibility can be validated by external parties. The U TRUST Product Certification validator tool also introduces new functionality for corporate brands and retailers into their brands’ certifications.”

Unifi is also launching REPREVE SmartDye lower-temperature dyeable recycled polyester. The product yields substantial energy savings and reduces cycle time when compared to standard polyester. Available in REPREVE Polyester Staple Fiber and REPREVE Filament Fiber, REPREVE SmartDye improves dye cycle efficiency and achieves up to 30%[1] energy savings without compromising a fabric’s performance.

In addition, the company is launching Berry Compliant Knit Cord, a high-quality synthetic cord that’s perfect for comfortable ear loops for standard, surgical, KN95 and N95 respirator masks. It’s soft, durable and strong, and the product is packaged on yarn bobbins – not loose in boxes. Customizability is key for this product, as it’s available in nylon and polyester, multiple colors and patterns, and in a variety of sizes.

“We are listening to our customers and helping to meet their evolving needs through these three new innovations,” said Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle. “What makes REPREVE different is that it’s transparent, traceable and certified, and we continue to expand on those attributes. We’re proud that our new products are sustainably made using our USA-based vertically integrated supply chain. This—along with our new certification—will enable our customers to continue to tell eco-friendly stories about their brands.”

[1] Up to 30% reduction of energy consumption during the dyeing cycle (based on Unifi package dyeing equipment).

Posted: January 24, 2022

Source: Unifi, Inc.