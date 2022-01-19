The LYCRA Company’s Foshan, China Facility Earns High Higg FEM Score

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 19, 2022 — The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, announced today that its largest manufacturing site located in Foshan, China has earned a score in the upper quartile for its third-party audited Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM).

Higg FEM is a sustainability assessment tool that The LYCRA Company is using to determine the Foshan site’s environmental impact, standardize how its environmental performance is measured year over year and identify, prioritize and scale enhancements.

Foshan’s Higg FEM score is based on the percentage of completed and verified self-assessment questions related to its environmental management systems, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, water use, wastewater, air emissions, waste management and chemical management. The Foshan site completed the full module and had their responses confirmed by an independent verifier.

“Foshan is the first of our six global manufacturing sites to undergo Higg FEM verification. We’re thrilled to achieve such a high score in the upper quartile for our first assessment,” said Choon Hueei Beck, Foshan plant manager, The LYCRA Company. “This positive outcome not only demonstrates The LYCRA Company’s commitment to sustainability and transparency, but it will also differentiate our products in a highly competitive marketplace.”

At Foshan, the Higg FEM verification was an intensive three-day process that required months of preparation and documentation according to Beck. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of a cross-functional team in Foshan and other locations, we now have a blueprint to repeat this successful result at other facilities, all of which have completed self-certification,” he said.

Located in Guangdong province, the Foshan plant first opened in 2005. The manufacturing site produces LYCRA® fiber for apparel and LYCRA HyFit® fiber for personal care products and employs about 500 people. A number of LYCRA® fiber products made at Foshan are Gold Level Material Health certified by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

Posted: January 19, 2022

Source: The LYCRA Company