Fiber Industries Expanding Operations In Darlington County South Carolina — More Than $30 Million Investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 13, 2022 — Fiber Industries, an American textile manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Darlington County, South Carolina. The company’s more than $30 million investment will create 50-plus new jobs.

A full-service manufacturer, Fiber Industries produces polyester staple fiber for high-end performance fabrics, workwear, knit goods, the automotive industry and more.

Currently employing more than 300 individuals and located at 1000 East McIver Road in Darlington, Fiber Industries’ expansion includes increased capacity through the restoration and modernization of production lines. Fiber Industries will also use the additional investment to install state-of-the-art control systems and increase warehouse space.

The company expects to complete the expansion project in early 2023. Those interested in joining the Fiber Industries team should visit the company’s careers page.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the Fiber Industries expansion project. The council also awarded Darlington County a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“We are excited about the continuing growth of our facility which is now even better positioned to serve the needs of the American textile industry,” said Fiber Industries CEO Don Bockoven. “We also are proud to be part of the wider effort to reshore jobs and bring textile manufacturing back to the USA. We thank the state of South Carolina as well as Darlington County for their unwavering support.”

“We congratulate Fiber Industries’ continued success in South Carolina and the additional jobs it is creating in the Darlington County community,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment in South Carolina, and Fiber Industries’ new expansion is further evidence that our strategy is paying off.”

“South Carolina has a long and storied history as a textile manufacturing leader, and this expansion by Fiber Industries builds on that tradition,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “The expansion of Fiber Industries’ operation is tremendous news for Darlington County, and we look forward to the positive difference that these new jobs will make for our economy and communities.”

“Darlington County Council is pleased that Fiber Industries, a production leader in high-quality polyester staple, chose in 2017 to reopen the former Wellman Industries plant located in Darlington, S.C.,” noted Darlington County Council Chair Bobby Hudson. “Their commitment to excellence has allowed them to grow and, to date, create nearly 300 full-time jobs. Fiber Industries’ expansion announcement of more than $30 million and over 50 new jobs is great news. We celebrate their decision to continue to invest in Darlington County. We are proud to have Fiber Industries as one of Darlington County’s leading manufacturers and their significant contributions to our quality of life and business-friendly community. We look forward to their continued success.”

Posted: January 18, 2022

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor