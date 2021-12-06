Unifi’s REPREVE® Mobile Tour Promotes Recycling At Pac-12 Football Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — December 6, 2021 — Allegiant Stadium guests in Las Vegas were offered a special look at transformational uses for recycled products this past weekend, as Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, brought its REPREVE mobile tour to the Pac-12 Football Championship Game. Prior to the matchup between the University of Oregon and the University of Utah, more than 56,000 fans attending the game got the chance to see how post-consumer recycled bottles are transformed into their favorite Pac-12 fan gear. The visit is part of Unifi’s partnership with Pac-12’s Team Green, a first-of-its-kind collegiate athletic conference relationship to promote and encourage sustainability on and around Pac-12 campuses.

“Since 2018, Unifi and the Pac-12 have teamed up to help educate the next generation about the importance of recycling,” said Jay Hertwig, Unifi’s senior vice president of commercialization. “The Pac-12 and REPREVE promote sustainability efforts by using recycled fibers to create fans’ favorite Pac-12 apparel. Five recycled plastic bottles can be transformed into a favorite t-shirt, while other accessories, such as hats, can be made from just one recycled plastic bottle, thanks to REPREVE’s innovative process.”

Together, Unifi and Pac-12 Team Green collaborate on a variety of efforts to promote sustainability. This includes the annual Team Green Sustainability Conference and the Pac-12 Zero Waste Competition. In addition, the Pac-12 Sustainability Working Group unites leaders from Unifi and the Conference’s member schools to encourage sustainability throughout Pac-12 league footprint. Unifi also offers each university in the conference a chance to apply for a $5,000 annual grant to promote sustainability opportunities on their campuses.

“Our Conference of Champions continues to make good on the Pac-12’s commitment to enhancing sustainability efforts in our athletics departments and taking part in initiatives to transform college sports programs into platforms that promote a greener planet,” said Jamie Zaninovich, Pac-12 deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. “We’re proud of our continued partnership with Unifi to encourage recycling, sustainability and circular economy initiatives across our Pac-12 conference campuses.”

More information on the Pac-12 Team Green is available at unifi.com/pac-12.

Posted December 6, 2021

Source: Unifi, Inc.