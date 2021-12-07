Sateri Becomes China’s First Lyocell Producer To Be Oeko-Tex STeP Certified

SHANGHAI, China — Together with its earlier achievement of the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification that confirms its Lyocell fiber is free from any harmful substances and complies with European standards, Sateri’s lyocell products are qualified to carry the MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® product label. This label not only attests to Sateri’s Lyocell fibre as safe and manufactured in environmentally-friendly, socially responsible and safe facility, but also the Group’s commitment to higher levels of transparency and accountability through the product traceability feature of the label.

The STeP by OEKO-TEX® certification comprises three levels describing the extent to which a company has achieved sustainable production and working conditions of factories in the textile industry. The areas of assessment include chemicals management, environmental performance, environmental management, social responsibility, quality management, as well as occupational health and safety.

Allen Zhang, president of Sateri, said: ” In addition to having all our (five) viscose mills OEKO-TEX® STeP certified as well as compliant with the emission limits set out in the European Union Best Available Techniques Reference Document (EU-BAT BREF) on Polymers, we now have our first Lyocell facility awarded with this certification. This not only reflects Sateri’s relentless pursuit for responsible manufacturing excellence, but marks an important step towards sustainable value chain management. Sateri will continue to work with upstream and downstream partners to realise the sustainable development of our entire industrial chain.”

Sateri’s Lyocell fiber factory in Rizhao commenced operation in May 2020, with an annual output of 20,000 metric tons of Lyocell fiber. The same site houses a 5,000 metric ton Lyocell pilot production line dedicated for the development of Lyocell application technology. In March 2021, the Group announced plans to expand its Lyocell annual production capacity in China up to 500,000 tonnes by 2025.

A natural and biodegradable fiber, Sateri’s Lyocell is made from wood pulp sourced from certified and sustainable plantations. It is manufactured using closed-loop technology, requiring minimal chemical input during the production process, and utilizing an organic solvent that can be almost fully (99.7%) recovered and recycled.

Sateri’s Lyocell is used to produce high quality textiles and personal hygiene materials. Using a unique high technology manufacturing process, it has outstanding dry and wet strength, high uniformity and consistency, and superior quality. It blends well with various textile fibres to create different fabric styles and characteristics for wide downstream applications.

Posted December 7, 2021

Source: Sateri