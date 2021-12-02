BASF Increases Prices For Butanediol And Derivatives In Europe

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany— December 2, 2021 — With immediate effect or as existing contracts permit, BASF SE will increase its European selling prices for the following products:

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) + 400 EUR/mt

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) + 700 EUR/mt

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PolyTHF®) + 700 EUR/mt

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) + 1.000 EUR/mt

BDO and its derivatives are used for producing engineering plastics, polyurethanes, pharmaceuticals, solvents and elastic spandex fibers.

PolyTHF® is a registered trademark of BASF Group in many countries.

Source: BASF SE