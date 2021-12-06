Applied DNA Advances Cotton Genomics-Based Methodology For Determination Of Authenticity And Provenance

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — December 6, 2021 — Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a developer of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, announced today a development in its cotton genomics program (the “Program”) that the Company believes can bring forensic proof of cotton authenticity and provenance specifically related to regional cotton varietals to give brands and relevant regulatory authorities access to fiber origin data regardless of location of manufacture. The Company recently presented initial data describing a methodology and findings for the successful determination of Egyptian cotton fiber, yarn and fabric origin using the combination of cotton genomics and isotopic analysis (IA) at an American Apparel and Footwear Association event. Applied DNA intends to publish its methodology and data upon completion of its manuscript.

The Program, an ongoing applied genomics strategy to identify genomic markers that are associated with cotton grown within specific geographies, has identified a biomarker specific to Giza 94, the largest planted Egyptian cotton varietal1 used in the production of premium cotton textiles. This biomarker was confirmed to be specific to Giza 94 grown in Egypt by validation with stable isotope analysis through a collaboration between the Company and Isotech Laboratories, a division of Stratum Reservoir. The data showed the Giza 94 biomarker was present in all samples bearing an IA signature from Egypt. The biomarker was not present in samples confirmed to not be of Egyptian origin by IA.

Given these findings, the Company believes that it has proven for the first time that the geographic origin of cotton can be definitively ascertained via genotyping, a process of determining minute differences in the DNA of living matter. The Company has filed a provisional patent application on its newly discovered biomarker with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and intends to develop the biomarker into a rapid and cost-effective geoTyping™ assay that can be performed by various supply chain stakeholders and/or any molecular diagnostics lab.

Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman and CEO of Applied DNA, stated, “With textile brands sourcing finished product from factories globally, the provenance of cotton is often opaque to brands, regulatory bodies, and consumers alike. The ability to determine Egyptian Giza 94 cotton origin genomically via DNA-based geoTyping is a game-changer for an industry still recovering from the multi-hundred-million-dollar fallout in 20162 of mislabeled cotton sheeting sold by leading U.S. retailers. The industry is seeking to find a fast, accurate, and immutable means of establishing cotton origin to address concerns of cotton authenticity and provenance. Through geoTyping, we are working to bring the same level of fidelity to cotton from the U.S., India, Australia, and China.”

