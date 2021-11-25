NILIT® Joins C.L.A.S.S. MATERIAL HUB

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — November 18, 2021 — NILIT, the global supplier of high-quality Nylon 6.6 for apparel and owner of the SENSIL® sustainable brand, has joined the C.L.A.S.S. MATERIAL HUB, a carefully curated directory of smart ingredients made by some of the most cutting-edge innovators across the globe. The wide range of resources on this prestigious list comprises only transparent and traceable products, which can be natural/organic, up or re-cycled/able, or representing a new generation of innovation that is minimizing impact on people, environment, animals, and oceans. SENSIL® BioCare, specially engineered to decompose quickly in the anaerobic conditions in saltwater and landfills, will be included based on the new performance fiber’s positive effect on the persistence of textile waste, especially in oceans.

“Joining the C.L.A.S.S. MATERIAL HUB helps advance NILIT’s vision for making Nylon sustainable,” says Sagee Aran, Head of Global Marketing at NILIT. “Through this respected global network, we can rapidly connect with many environmentally responsible apparel companies. We can collaborate with them to incorporate SENSIL® BioCare and NILIT’s other sustainable SENSIL® Nylon products to create apparel that is consciously designed with respect for the planet, from the fiber through to the garment.”

“SENSIL® BioCare by NILIT, will enrich C.L.A.S.S. MATERIAL HUB with an innovative, conscious, premium performance material. SENSIL® BioCare will appeal to a market that is more and more demanding about responsible innovation as the new normal for a new generation of values-oriented businesses,” says C.L.A.S.S. CEO and founder, Giusy Bettoni.

SENSIL® BioCare sustainable premium Nylon represents a key step ahead in responsible Nylon innovation, providing a conscious solution for delivering premium performance and other benefits. Enhanced with a special technology proven in independent testing to help lessen the persistence of textile waste in seawater and in landfills, SENSIL® BioCare offers exceptional durability, softness, and strength and can be implemented in a broad range of applications such as intimate apparel, socks, fashion, activewear, legwear, sportswear, and outdoor apparel.

Posted November 25, 2021

Source: NILIT®