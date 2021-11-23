Michelman Expands Its Surface Modification Solutions For Technical Textiles

CINCINNATI — November 18, 2021 — Michelman now helps improve the performance and functional behavior of technical textiles in applications including construction, ballistic, medical and hygiene, automotive, filtration media, pre-preg, and consumer products.

Unyte® is Michelman’s brand of versatile family of water-based technologies that help achieve advanced form and function in both woven and nonwoven materials used in the design of technical textiles and pre-preg fabrics. These solutions enhance textile products’ performance by improving adhesion, binding, slip, processability, and chemical & heat resistance.

Unyte Bind offers multiple solutions that improve fiber-to-fiber adhesion.

Unyte Heat solutions provide heat resistance during primary and secondary processing and impart heat resistance in end-use applications.

Unyte Glide increases lubricity and slip and facilitates tow spreading of fibers in technical textile production. This grade of products is also used as oversizing to improve release, drape, and fabric processability.

Unyte Grip promotes the adhesion between fibers and polymeric matrices, helping to improve various functional or mechanical properties.

Unyte Slip helps prevent fabrics, nonwovens, and pre-pregs that need to be stacked or rolled without sticking together.

Unyte Resist products are designed to provide excellent wet-out and moisture/chemical resistance to fabrics, wovens, and nonwovens.

“Our proven expertise in formulating water-based surface treatments, including sizing, binders, and film formers, strengthened by our understanding of end-use applications, provides technical textile manufacturers a set of sustainable solutions offering various functionalities that can be applied at the fiber level or as an overtreatment to the textile,” explained Jared Stonecash, global marketing manager for Fibers & Composites.

Posted November 23, 2021

Source: Michelman