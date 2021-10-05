Primaloft® P.U.R.E.™ Saves Up To 70 Percent Carbon Emissions

LATHAM, N.Y. — October 5, 2021 — PrimaLoft, Inc., a supplier of advanced material technology, today launched a new version of its PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E.™ manufacturing technology. Using a proprietary technique, P.U.R.E.™ now reduces carbon emissions by up to 70 percent. The first products using the updated version of PrimaLoft® P.U.R.E. will be in store from Autumn/Winter 2022 season.

Originally launched in 2019, P.U.R.E. stands for “Produced Using Reduced Emissions.” The innovative manufacturing technique has been a key focus for the expert development team at PrimaLoft, as part of the company’s ongoing Relentlessly Responsible™ mission to be as sustainable as possible, without any compromise on its high-performance products.

To achieve the latest version of PrimaLoft P.U.R.E., the specialist team looked carefully at materials, product design and the production process itself, innovating at each step to drastically reduce the carbon emissions produced during manufacturing. PrimaLoft has now transformed the manufacturing of synthetic insulation, which for decades has relied on fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas. This latest version of P.U.R.E. technology incorporates a holistic approach that perfectly matches materials, engineered recipes, equipment, and energy production that work together, enabling a significant drop in carbon dioxide. The proprietary manufacturing technique saves up to 70 percent of carbon emissions compared to traditional production methods still widely used throughout the industry.

“Since the original launch of our PrimaLoft P.U.R.E. manufacturing technology, the need to reduce our carbon footprint further as a company has become even more crucial, as we continue our Relentlessly Responsible™ mission. We prioritize optimizing our manufacturing processes by rethinking the way we make our products. P.U.R.E. offers more than just a product solution, it’s also a process solution.” said Mike Joyce, president and CEO of PrimaLoft.

Three new products are being launched in 2022 using the latest version of PrimaLoft P.U.R.E. manufacturing technology and will be available for brand partners to use in their collections from Spring/Summer 2022 season. The new insulation products, all made using 100-percent post-consumer recycled material, are: PrimaLoft Gold Insulation P.U.R.E.; PrimaLoft Silver Insulation P.U.R.E.; and PrimaLoft Black Insulation P.U.R.E.

Joyce continued: “This significant shift in our manufacturing technique is not the only factor in reducing our carbon emissions. Since 1997, we’ve used post-consumer recycled material in place of virgin polyester to make PrimaLoft products, wherever possible, without compromising our world-class performance. Independent of PrimaLoft P.U.R.E., this contributes significantly to reducing our emissions. We have determined that we have saved around 16,000 tons of CO2 in this way since 2015. We expect our overall impact to be drastically reduced further as we continue to incorporate more recycled material and expand our P.U.R.E. technology across our footprint and product line.”

With PrimaLoft P.U.R.E., brands can use a recycled insulation material with lower carbon dioxide footprint compared to traditional insulation materials. Products with the original version of PrimaLoft PURE (48 percent percent carbon dioxide reduction) will be available in stores already in the upcoming autumn-winter season 2021/22. Including models from brands such as Patagonia, Alpkit, Bergans of Norway, Kodiak, PYUA and Viking.

Posted October 5, 2021

Source: PrimaLoft Inc.