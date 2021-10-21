NILIT® Joins The Ocean Foundation’s Blue Resilience Initiative

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel — October 21, 2021 — NILIT, the global leader in high-quality Nylon 6.6 for apparel and owner of the SENSIL® sustainable brand, has teamed up with The Ocean Foundation’s Blue Resilience Initiative to reestablish and safeguard essential ocean meadows and other coastal habitats. These marine grasslands, which are being damaged at a rate of two football fields every hour, are vital ecosystems for sequestering CO2 from the atmosphere to reduce global warming and ocean acidification. In addition, ocean grasslands sustain sea life, defend coast lines against erosion and storm surge, and support economies around the world.

“NILIT’s investment in The Ocean Foundation Blue Resilience Initiative naturally complements and augments our own internal actions to protect ocean ecosystems,” says Sagee Aran, Head of Global Marketing. “NILIT and The Ocean Foundation can affect both sides of the ocean health equation and, together, make a more substantial impact on the well-being of our oceans and our planet.”

Reducing CO2 and protecting oceans are both important factors in NILIT’s multifaceted Total Product Sustainability program. The company implemented clean energy technologies at its manufacturing plants around the world. At its main facility in Israel, CO2 emissions were reduced by 40%. NILIT has designed the largest portfolio of sustainable premium Nylon products under its SENSIL® consumer brand including innovative products that specifically address reduced greenhouse gas emissions and ecosystem effects. NILIT’s most recent new product introduction, SENSIL® BioCare, is made with a special additive that accelerates biodegradation to reduce textile microplastics buildup in marine environments during use and after. ASTM 6691 testing by an independent laboratory showed biodegradation of about 40% in 500 days. QR codes on SENSIL® BioCare hang tags educate consumers about apparel sustainability and The Ocean Foundation’s mission.

“Apparel sustainability requires new ideas and creative partnerships from fiber through to the consumer,” Aran continues. “With The Ocean Foundation investment, we have expanded our vision far beyond the traditional supply chain structure so that we can more rapidly and effectively bring about positive environmental impact, in line with our SENSIL® brand purpose. We are excited to join in The Ocean Foundation’s crucial work to protect the marine ecosystems that sustain life in the oceans and on land.”

Posted October 21, 2021

Source: NILIT