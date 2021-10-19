INDEX™ 20 Exhibitor Preview: Beaulieu Fibres

WEILSBEKE, Belgium — October 14, 2021 — Beaulieu Fibres International, a Europe-based polyolefin and BICO fiber supplier, is attending INDEX™20 in Geneva and is excited to accelerate its work helping customers to exceed in product performance and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to be ‘back on the ground’ after the challenges of the pandemic, to reconnect with all of our stakeholders and to keep pushing the boundaries of performance, sustainability and efficiency with our next generation fiber technology. Our solutions provide innovation for nonwovens manufacturers and are driving new, environmentally friendly product designs,” said Maria Teresa Tomaselli, General Manager at Beaulieu Fibres International.

For nonwoven converters serving the hygiene segment, a feature at INDEX™20 will be the company’s optimized Meralux specialty fiber, with fit for use performance and sustainability properties. It offers opacity improvements (reduction of TiO2 for the same opacity levels), higher coverage, higher bulkiness, and improved liquid management.

In addition, Meralux fibres deliver substantial sustainability benefits including about 55 percent savings in raw materials, with equivalent carbon emission savings, thanks to weight reduction in nonwovens for the same coverage, and higher recyclability of PP/PE.

The latest additions to the hygiene fibres portfolio are Meraspring BICO PET fibers, answering the market trend for increased comfort. Meraspring enables nonwovens to combine a softness and loftiness that provides a cushioned, even “well-being”, experience for end-users of applications such as diapers and fem-pads. The fibers are available in a range from 1.7-8.9 dtex with hydrophilic, hydrophobic and well-being finishes depending on the properties required in the final product.

In the industrial fibers segment, UltraBond thermal bonding fibre will finally be presented with its INDEX™20 Nonwovens Award in the category “sustainable raw material”. The jury of EDANA, the leading global association of the nonwovens and related industries, chose the fibre for its sustainable contribution to 100-percent recyclable nonwovens.

In addition, Beaulieu Fibres International’s new range of MONO low count and BICO fibers are setting new performance standards for the fast-growing air and liquid filtration markets.

The company believes strongly in close collaboration with its customers to accelerate the commercialization of innovative new products. At INDEX™20, discover Beaulieu Fibres International’s Pilot Line to test the waters of co-development opportunities without risk. The Pilot Line offers the utmost flexibility to produce samples, without the typical constraints imposed by industrial production lines, replicating any type of staple fiber spinning technology using different types of polymers and additives and different types of cross sections.

Beaulieu Fibres International has always put sustainable solutions at the forefront of industry product design. The company is globally compliant with regulations in all the countries it operates, is fully committed to integrating the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Its 3 plants have this year been granted a first Sustainable Business Charter 2021 and from July 2 Belgian sites ran on 100-percent on green electricity. Further decarbonization paths have also been identified.

Optimized Meralux and UltraBond will be featured in the Exhibitor Product Presentation: Fibre Developments Towards Sustainable Product Design. Welcome in the INDEX™20 Innovation lab and discover more fiber technology of Beaulieu.

Posted October 19, 2021

Source: Beaulieu