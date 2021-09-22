The Fibres Of Filo: Bemberg And ROICA By Asahi Kasei

BIELLA, Italy— September 21, 2021 — The 56th edition of Filo dedicates much space to fibres. A particular attention is given to natural and synthetic man-made fibres, able to match exceptional performances together with sustainability and traceability.

Among fibres’ producers who participate in the 56th edition of Filo, the Asahi Kasei group, world leader in this industry, stands out. Asahi Kasei brings at Filo two of its flagship products.

The first one, Bembergtm, is a fibre obtained by the smart-tech transformation of pre-consumption material of cotton linter and changed into a traceable and transparent closed-loop process. Bemberg’s story starts with the lining of high-quality garments; however, today it is possible to find this material in many other applications: couture, coats, underwear, bedlinen, and sportswear, where its unique touch and its incredible quality are particularly appreciated.

The second fibre proposed by Asahi Kasei at Filo is ROICAtm. A premium stretch fibre, ROICA distinguished itself in fashion, underwear, sportswear, hosiery, and fabrics thanks to its smart innovation.

At the 56th edition of Filo, Asahi Kasai doesn’t only present innovative materials, but it is the protagonist of three ‘Dialoghi di Confronto’ in the Networking Area of the Exhibition.

During the first ‘Dialoghi di Confronto’ (scheduled on the 29th of September at 4 p.m.), which is entitled “Il viaggio di Bemberg by Asahi Kasei verso una moda contemporanea, premium e responsabile” (‘The journey of Bemberg by Asahi Kasai towards a contemporary, premium and responsible fashion’), Ettore Pellegrini, Marketing & Sales Manager Asahi Kasei Fibers Italia, talks with Giusy Bettoni, C.L.A.S.S CEO and founder, about essential themes for textile’s future.

During the second ‘Dialoghi di Confronto’ (scheduled on the 30th of September at 11 a.m.) – The contemporary consumer: Stretch your imagination with ROICA by Asahi Kasei smart innovation” – Uwe Schmidt, Managing Director Asahi Kasei Spandex Europe, will explain ROICA’s sustainability, made of production and processes, dwelling on performance, objectives and future project, product innovations and case histories told through the fabrics of partner groups.

During the third meeting (scheduled on the 30th of September at 4 p.m.), Ettore Pellegrini and Giusy Bettoni will resume the discussion talking about quality, applications, and traceability of Bemberg fibre.

‘Dialoghi di Confronto’ represent one of the most interesting innovations of the 56th edition of Filo Please find here the whole agenda of the two days of meetings (https://filo.it/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Dialoghi-di-confronto-2.pdf).

We wait for you at the 56thedition of Filo scheduled on the 29th and the 30th of September 2021 at MiCo!

Posted September 22, 2021

Source: Filo