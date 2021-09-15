First Carbon Positive, Traceable Intimates Collection Launched By Impetus

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — September 7, 2021 — Portugal-based textile company IMPETUS has launched a premium carbon positive and traceable intimates collection, made using the world’s first carbon positive cotton, Good Earth Cotton®.

Good Earth Cotton paves the way for cotton farming globally to be carbon positive, traceable and low impact. Good Earth Cotton sequesters more carbon than it emits across its entire growth lifecycle.

The collection is traceable due to the power of FibreTrace® technology. IMPETUS has partnered with FibreTrace to ensure the combination of physical and digital traceability to authenticate the raw cotton fibre from farm and accurately report on environmental credentials to reduce impact.

Traceable, Good Earth Cotton products will be introduced into IMPETUS Brand collections at the end of 2021, ready for market by 2022.

Since 1970, IMPETUS Group has invested in design, research and development to remain at the cutting edge of technology and at the forefront of industry innovation. Specializing in underwear, loungewear, beachwear, athleisure and technical textiles, IMPETUS is one of the core creative brands in Europe today with its own licensed brands and private label.

“Our collaboration with Good Earth Cotton marks the next step of our sustainability journey, working towards full supply chain traceability from farm through to recycle and reuse. Our customers can now have complete trust in the IMPETUS products they buy and know with full certainty where their products have been and their environmental impact,” said Ricardo Figueiredo, general manager of IMPETUS Group.

According to the UNEP and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the fashion industry accounts for 10 percent of annual global carbon emissions, more than international flights and maritime shipping combined.* With cotton making up 25 percent of the world’s global fiber use, the Good Earth Cotton program has an opportunity to revolutionize the cotton industry and reduce its global carbon footprint.

* World Bank, 2019. ‘How Much Do Our Wardrobes Cost to the Environment’. Available at https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2019/09/23/costo-moda-medio-ambiente

Posted September 15, 2021

Source: Good Earth Cotton