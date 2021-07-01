Teijin Frontier To Hold Virtual Comprehensive Exhibition

TOKYO, Japan — June 30, 2021— Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, launched a virtual comprehensive exhibition https://tfr-virtual-exhibition.com/ on June 29. English and Chinese support from mid-July to September 30.

Teijin Frontier will showcase environmentally friendly materials and materials and products, mainly clothing, that meet needs for new-normal lifestyles:

Environmentally friendly materials

New eco-friendly materials and products including ECOPET®, a recycled polyester fiber launched in 1995, and another material that partly incorporates organic cotton.

Comfortable and functional materials and products

Daily wear and coordinated clothing made with comfortable and highly functional materials suited to new-normal lifestyles and diversifying workstyles in response to COVID-19.

The exhibition will be held virtually as conventional physical exhibitions have been suspended due to COVID-19.

