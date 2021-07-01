Teijin Frontier To Hold Virtual Comprehensive Exhibition

TOKYO, Japan — June 30, 2021— Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, launched a virtual comprehensive exhibition https://tfr-virtual-exhibition.com/ on June 29. English and Chinese support from mid-July to September 30.
Teijin Frontier will showcase environmentally friendly materials and materials and products, mainly clothing, that meet needs for new-normal lifestyles:
- Environmentally friendly materials
New eco-friendly materials and products including ECOPET®, a recycled polyester fiber launched in 1995, and another material that partly incorporates organic cotton.
- Comfortable and functional materials and products
Daily wear and coordinated clothing made with comfortable and highly functional materials suited to new-normal lifestyles and diversifying workstyles in response to COVID-19.
The exhibition will be held virtually as conventional physical exhibitions have been suspended due to COVID-19.
Posted July 1, 2021
Source: Teijin Limited