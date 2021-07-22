Swimwear Brands Attracted To Hyosung’s Sustainable And Performance  Fiber Solutions

SEOUL — July 22, 2021 — With the future of our planet top of mind, consumers are increasingly more eco-conscious, and swim brands are taking notice – and action – by adding more sustainable options to their swimwear collections.

Two sustainable fiber solutions swimwear brands have recently adopted Hyosung’s 100% recycled Mipan® regen nylon and regen polyester made from reclaimed waste. Both of these fibers are recognized and certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) of the Control Union in the Netherlands for their energy saving benefits, which include saving valuable resources from being removed from the earth.

O’Neill swimwear recently developed a line of women’s swimwear made with Hyosung’s Mipan® regen nylon as part of its new O’Neill Blue sustainable collection, honoring its founder, Jack O’Neill’s, commitment to protect our oceans.

In an effort to use materials produced by recycling plastic waste, popular Korean-based brand, Daze Dayz known for its 70’s inspired retro-fashion with a contemporary twist, has developed an extensive swimwear line made with Hyosung’s regen polyester made from recycled bottles.

“We are experiencing tremendous interest in our 100% recycled, GRS-certified Mipan regen nylon and regen polyester; and we’ve made significant investments to increase our capacity to meet demand” said Mike Simko, Global Marketing Director Hyosung -Textiles.

Hyosung recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Busan metropolitan government and a social venture, Netspa, to produce an eco-friendly nylon by recycling abandoned fishing nets. The partnership was formed to reduce the pollution of marine ecosystems caused by these nets, and to also increase awareness of marine environment protection. Hyosung will invest in the development and commercialization of the material derived from fishing nets, which it will call Mipan regen Ocean, later this year.

While its sustainable fibers have made recent news in the swimwear market, Hyosung’s flagship fiber, creora® spandex, has been a key ingredient used by many prominent swimwear brands for years such as Speedo, Sloggi, Next, Panache and more, due to its long-lasting durability.

creora® spandex is the world’s largest spandex brand, supplying the broadest range of stretch fiber offerings supported by exceptional technology and quality.

Of Hyosung’s many creora® spandex offerings, its creora® highclo™, creora® Power Fit and creora® color +, have unique benefits for developed for swimwear.

creora® highclo™ spandex is designed to overcome spandex’s vulnerability to chlorine damage. It improves swimwear fabric durability, delivers long-lasting fit and shape retention.

creora® Power Fit spandex is engineered to provide superior shaping and compression. It is chlorine and bleach resistant; and also allows for exceptional color in blends with polyester.

creora® color + spandex allows for deep, vivid and long-lasting color in blends with nylon.

“Sustainability, in the form of either recycled materials or fibers to help materials last longer, has opened up an entire world of opportunity to innovate and bring value to the industry and newness to the consumer,” said Simko.

