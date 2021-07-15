Collaboration Between The LYCRA Company And HeiQ Promises An Exciting Future For Textiles With A Focus On Stretch, Comfort, Freshness And Sustainability

WILMINGTON, Del. — July 15, 2021 — Textile technology innovation leaders, The LYCRA Company and HeiQ, have entered into a broad-based collaboration across multiple technology and brand platforms that promises to bring more innovative, quality-enhancing and sustainable textile technologies to consumers around the world.

Building on exploratory discussions that started in early 2019, HeiQ and The LYCRA Company have elected to leverage their shared philosophies and strengths in textile science, commercial networks, and global marketing to drive innovation platforms into broad textile markets. The companies envision consumer-branded innovations in the stretch, thermoregulation, freshness and sustainability market spaces.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of this collaboration, the culmination of conversations that began two years ago,” commented Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer at The LYCRA Company. “By combining the strength of both companies, we will continue to drive meaningful innovation within the textile industry, delivering new solutions at a quicker pace to a broader audience.”

Together, The LYCRA Company and HeiQ bring trusted expertise across the global textile value-chain of yarn processors, fabric mills, garment producers, brands and retailers and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable, consumer-driven innovations, delivered through partnerships, that take textile performance to unprecedented levels. These industry leaders have complementary strengths: whereas The LYCRA Company is the consumer-recognized leader in branded fibers and fabrics addressing needs for sustainable stretch, warming and cooling, HeiQ is a renowned innovator in finished-based innovations addressing freshness, sustainability, smart temperature management, antiviral, dryness, and many other market spaces.

The initial and first of many innovation platforms will roll out through the summer, bringing a new dimension of comfort and confidence to the consumer by delivering HeiQ freshness and antiviral benefits with the quality and comfort of stretch fabrics certified to perform with a new LYCRA® freshFX® technology brand standard. Preparation for this innovation is already underway, with an initial focus on Chinese local value chains for the Chinese consumer, and the introduction is earmarked for the Intertextile show in Shanghai at the end of August.

“Our goal at HeiQ is to enable brands and mills in the textile industry to bring more comfort, performance and sustainability to textile products while raising brand awareness with key consumers who will benefit the most from these innovations,” noted Carlo Centonze, co-founder and CEO of HeiQ Group. “This collaboration with The LYCRA Company not only brings the best minds together but also ensures our breakthrough innovations will be available for and benefit as many consumers as possible.”

“The collaboration is based on a strong foundation of common values and philosophies shared by our two companies,” said Julien Born, CEO at The LYCRA Company. “We look forward to exploring the natural synergies between us and uncovering new solutions for the apparel industry.”

The focus of these collaborations will be to address relevant consumer needs for quality, durability, and sustainable garments. Sample fabrics and garments will be available in late summer for commercial selection.

Posted July 15, 2021

Source: The LYCRA Company