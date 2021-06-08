The LYCRA Company Launches New Campaign On Circularity Initiatives

WILMINGTON, Del. — June 8, 2021 — The LYCRA Company, a global supplier of sustainable solutions for stretch and performance technologies in the apparel and personal care industries, announced the launch of a new campaign aimed at advancing discussions around circularity in textiles. The print and online advertising campaign, “Keep in the loop with LYCRA,” is an invitation for customers and industry experts to join The LYCRA Company in using resilient, sustainable materials that ultimately can be recycled at end of life, thus reducing textile waste and “closing the loop” in the value chain.

“Through our ‘Keep in the loop with LYCRA’ campaign, we want to explore a variety of topics related to circularity — from more sustainable raw materials to extending garment wear life to end-of-life solutions,” said Jean Hegedus, director of sustainable business development at The LYCRA Company. “Our recent introduction of COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade fibers, created from 100% textile waste, is one step in the right direction but there’s much more to do to address these important issues,” she added.

The creative campaign, developed by Grounded World agency, uses a loop as a design device to show the transformation of textile waste into new fiber/fabric. The campaign tagline of “Keep in the loop with LYCRA” invites the industry to keep abreast of the latest circularity advancements from The LYCRA Company while also looking to drive awareness and collaboration.

“Circularity is a key focus of The LYCRA Company’s Planet Agenda sustainability platform as we look to advance not just our own sustainability goals, but also those of the industry at large,” said Julien Born, ceo of The LYCRA Company. “Central to achieving this will require a collective effort with the help of industry collaborators so that together, we can maximize impact.”

Source: The LYCRA Company