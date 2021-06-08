The Fibre Of Champions: Fibresand, Fibre Reinforced Rootzones Used By Premiership, EFL and SPFL Clubs

WIELSBEKE, Belgium — June 4, 2021 — Mansfield Sand Ltd.’s sports sand and rootzones are reinforced with polypropylene (PP) straight fibers from Beaulieu Fibres International.

The technology is being used by many of the leading clubs from the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Professional Football Leagues (SPFL) to maintain the performance of natural grass pitches.

Fibresand and Reinforced Rootzones are manufactured in the United Kingdom by Mansfield Sand, a supplier and original inventor of the product. Fibresand and Reinforced Rootzones are a natural sports product reinforced with Beaulieu’s PP Straight Fibre, distributed in the United Kingdom by James Robinson Fibres. Used in the top 100 millimeters within the pitch construction profile, it enhances the natural grass root structure while giving the pitches increased stability and resilience.

“In times where the Premier League continues to attract audience and dominate Europe’s main football competitions Fibre Reinforced Rootzones using our PP straight fibre continue to deliver results. It is a proven technology that improves the quality of natural grass surfaces, allowing the clubs to continue to deliver top performances on a premium quality natural turf pitch game after game,” said Jefrem Jennard, sales director, Industrial Fibres at Beaulieu Fibres International.

“Fibresand products can be an alternative option to the use of synthetic grass, combining the feel and performance of natural grass while answering the increased durability question. Its proven performance means it’s a technology that is here to stay,” Jennard added.

Many Premiership, EFL and Scottish clubs are choosing Fibresand and Fibre Reinforced Rootzones to maintain the high pitch standards demanded and to meet the performance expectations at all levels.

Beyond football, Mansfield Sand Fibresand products are being used in a variety of winter sports pitches, the equine market and are increasingly being specified for urban public green space and landscape projects to reinforce natural grass areas and maintain aesthetics even when suffering from heavy traffic burden.

Source: Beaulieu