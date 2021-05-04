Green Fiber Tranforms More Than 2 Billion PET Bottles Each Year Into Sustainable Fiber Solutions

BUCHAREST, România — April 29, 2021 — Staying true to its mantra of “what lived once, will live again,” Green Fiber, part of the wider Green Group family, has become a player in the growing circular economy by announcing the business is now transforming more than 2 billion polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles each year into sustainable polyester staple fiber products for an array of industries.

Working in tandem with its sister company Green Tech, a PET recycler in Europe, Green Fiber closes the circular loop by creating sustainable fibers recycled from PET bottles into polyester staple fibers which produce an impressive 50-percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, compared to virgin fiber material alternatives.

With an increased focus worldwide by businesses on reducing their carbon footprint and promoting a more sustainable image, Green Fiber’s 100-percent recycled products have never been more important as they now offer a diverse range of industries, such as hygiene and healthcare, automotive, engineering and construction, and home textiles, the opportunity to confidently state they are firmly committed to reducing their carbon footprints.

An example of Green Fiber’s products having a significant environmental impact on an industry is the automotive sector. The company’s fibers are used throughout the interior of cars and with various commitments made by car manufacturers to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable, using Green Fiber products is no longer a nice to have but an act of responsibility due to the significant reduction in CO2 emissions compared to virgin polyester fiber alternatives.

Alina Elena Genes, general manager of Green Fiber, commented: “As part of our regenerative role of both producer and recycler, we are proud to recycle over 2 billion PET bottles a year which are then transformed into sustainable fibers for an array of

crucial industries. Furthermore, as we are the largest producer of 100-percent PET recycled fibers in Europe with a range of products emitting 50-percent less in C02 emissions compared to virgin fiber alternatives, we believe it’s now essential for sustainable businesses to use our fibers if they are serious in reducing their carbon footprints.”

Posted May 4, 2021

Source: Green Fiber