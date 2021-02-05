Teijin Frontier Elects Yasunari Hirata As New President

TOKYO, Japan — February 5, 2021 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that the company’s board of directors has elected Yasunari Hirata, currently director, executive officer of Teijin Frontier, as its next president. Hirata will assume his new role on April 1.

Hirata was born February 17, 1962 in Hiroshima, Japan and Graduated from Agriculture, Kobe University, Hyogo, March 1985. Hirata has held the titles of Director, Executive Officer, Chief Officer, Industrial Textiles & Materials Division Group, Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.

Source: Teijin