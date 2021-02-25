Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Receives Its First-Ever Spider Silk Shipment From Its Vietnamese Production Facility

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — February 23, 2021 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the Company received its first small shipment of spider silk from Prodigy textiles, its wholly-owned Vietnamese subsidiary.

The Company has received fiber requests from a broad range of interested parties, including companies that produce products in the fields of sports apparel, industrial textiles, first responder supplies, medical products, and other manufacturers. In order to meet this demand, the Company established Prodigy Textiles to scale up the production of its recombinant spider silk fibers, threads, and textiles.

The Company’s operations at its Prodigy Textiles facility are now moving forward to significantly expand the Company’s spider silk production. The Company expects to begin filling the backlog of material requests, including requests from Polartec LLC and MtheMovement, as this added capacity comes online.

“I want to thank the Prodigy Textiles team for making this milestone possible and setting the stage for our expansion. This helps us transition from being the leading developer of spider silk technologies to the producer and supplier of high quality spider silk fibers,” said Jon Rice, the Company’s Chief Operations Officer. “Now we can focus on meeting the substantial demand for spider silk and solidifying market channel partnerships to reach our goal to develop and bring new products to market.”

Posted February 25, 2021

