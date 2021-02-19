Integrated Fiber Solutions Announces $30 Million Expansion In Rome, Georgia

Atlanta, GA — February 16, 2021 — Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Integrated Fiber Solutions (IFS), a manufacturer of synthetic bulked continuous filament (BCF) yarns for the carpet, rug, and automotive industries, will invest $30 million in expanding their operations in Rome, Georgia, to meet growing demand. This expansion will bring approximately 40 additional jobs to Floyd County.

“It’s always gratifying to see family-owned Georgia businesses continue to expand and create opportunities in their home state,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m grateful to Integrated Fiber Solutions for continuing to invest in northwest Georgia and creating great manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians in Floyd County and throughout the region.”

Integrated Fiber Solutions was established in 1986 to serve the synthetic yarn needs of multiple carpet and rug industries in Georgia. With locations in Rome, Dalton, and Lafayette, the company employs approximately 600 people in northwest Georgia.

“We are very pleased to announce the expansion of Integrated Fiber Solutions Rome manufacturing facility. IFS is adding additional capacity to continue to meet the demand of our customers in multiple market segments. The Rome-Floyd community has supported our efforts for many years, and now we have the opportunity to add jobs and opportunities for workers to grow as our business grows,” said IFS Chief Operating Officer Mark Cook. “IFS will be investing over $30 million for an expansion of multiple phases spanning the next five years, with the addition of approximately 40 new jobs over the course of the project.”

Integrated Fiber Solutions will construct a new facility adjacent to their current plant, which is located at 19 Westside Industrial Boulevard in Rome. New job opportunities include management, operator, and mechanic positions. Individuals interested in careers with Integrated Fiber Solutions are encouraged to email cbaez@intfibers.com for additional information.

“It is always exciting to hear about and support an expansion of one of our existing industries. Integrated Fibers has been a strong employer over the years, and I expect that they will continue to grow with the increased construction demand we are seeing now. Our Authority and community are glad they chose to invest here once again,” said Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.

Project Manager Tamara Brock represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and Georgia Power.

“Integrated Fiber Solutions’ decision to expand in Rome, the heart of the flooring and synthetic fibers industry, proves that Georgia offers everything companies need to grow. From a strong pipeline of skilled talent to market access and a low cost of doing business, the state continues to attract new companies while also supporting Georgia businesses,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I want to thank IFS for their continued investment as well as our existing industry team for representing Georgia and assisting companies all across the state.”

Posted February 19, 2021

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor