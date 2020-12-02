Unifi Continues Support For Sustainability Across College Campuses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — December 2, 2020 — COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed the landscape of college sports, and Unifi, Inc., an innovator in recycled and synthetic yarns, is showing its support for Stanford Athletics and the environment. As a proud sponsor of the Pac-12 Team Green, Unifi is teaming up with Stanford’s Tree House program.

Stanford Athletics is staging more than 450 trees—its beloved unofficial mascot—in its stadium. As part of the program, fans can join the Tree House and receive a pair of performance socks donated by Unifi, as well as a commemorative t-shirt, both made with REPREVE recycled fiber.

“We’re proud to be a part of Pac-12 Team Green and support sustainability across college campuses,” said Jay Hertwig, senior vice president of commercialization at Unifi. “Each t-shirt is made from REPREVE fiber using six recycled plastic bottles, and each pair of REPREVE socks uses one recycled bottle. Everything we do is for the good of tomorrow, and we hope this will encourage people to continue recycling and keep bottles out of landfills.”

The drought-tolerant, locally sourced trees will remain in Stanford Stadium all season long. Stanford Athletics will water and care for the trees throughout the season, and afterwards, the trees will be replanted in Bay Area communities. Local city works departments and other nonprofits will replant the trees to grow urban forest canopy, help address climate change, and create healthier communities that are greener and more resilient.

“While Stanford’s fans can’t be at the stadium in person, we hope this program is a fun way to help them continue to cheer on their team while improving the environment at the same time,” said Jamie Zaninovich, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of Pac-12. “When companies like Unifi that are dedicated to sustainable futures get involved in projects like this, we create a global force for good in the drive towards a greener world to help leave a positive legacy.”

Source: Unifi, Inc.