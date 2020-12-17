Ampacet Introduces Whispers Collection — Special Effects Masterbatch For A Textured, Frosted Matte Finish For PET Applications

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — December 17, 2020 — Ampacet, a global masterbatch supplier, debuts the new Whispers Collection, special effects masterbatch that provides a textural and frosted matte finish for PET applications within all market segments.

An extension of the popular Modern Mattes™ line of special effects masterbatches, Whispers provides a tactile, textural feel in combination with a visual matte effect. The iced energy of the effect is provided without the added expense of a secondary process or mold change.

“The Whispers Collection imparts a look of frozen indulgence for an expressive and airy application of color that supports natural brand messaging,” says Linda Carroll, Ampacet Director of Global Insight and Innovation.

Colors currently available include Blue Breeze, Calmed Coral, Golden Glimmer, Lucid Lilac, Muted Mauve and Soft Celadon. This collection of colors can be customized for any color pathway to accurately reflect the targeted brand message.

Posted December 17, 2020

Source: Ampacet Corporation