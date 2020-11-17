Indorama Ventures Included In The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) For The Fourth Consecutive Year

BANGKOK, Thailand — November 18, 2020 — Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. (IVL), a global chemical producer, is honored to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the second consecutive year and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI Emerging Markets) for fourth consecutive year. The 2020 results put IVL in the top three among the world’s leading sustainable chemical companies.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a global benchmark for sustainability-driven companies, evaluating material governance & economic, environmental and social factors. Listed companies are considered best-in-class in their industries for sustainability achievements at a global level. This year, IVL achieved maximum scores in seven categories including climate strategy, environmental and social reporting, water related risks and innovation management.

Yash Lohia, chief sustainability officer, IVL, said: “We are honored to be included in the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets; it is an important journey for us. Our commitment to sustainability remained steadfast through the challenges of the global pandemic. The DJSI results are testament to the teamwork that helped deliver during these uncertain times. We see sustainability as a transformative journey that demands constant improvement. We will not rest on our laurels and will keep pursuing ambitious sustainability targets. We would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, business partners and all stakeholders for collectively creating a sustainable value chain, as well.”

Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global said: “We congratulate Indorama Ventures for being included in the DJSI World and the DJSI Emerging Markets. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet.”

Among approximately 10,000 companies listed in the S&P Global BMI, 4,500 companies had been invited to participate in the annual SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Total sustainability scores of the companies are ranked, in which only the best 10 percent of the global companies analyzed in each industry are selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Posted November 17, 2020

Source: Indorama Ventures