Hengli Petrochemical To Utilize INVISTA’s P8 Technology For Two PTA Lines At Huizhou

SHANGHAI — November 5, 2020 — INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Hengli Petrochemical (Huizhou) Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Hengli Group (Hengli), have reached agreement to license INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology for two PTA lines. These two lines will be installed at Xiachong, Daya Bay, Huizhou City, Guangdong province, China. The kick-off meeting was successfully concluded on October 23, 2020, between Hengli, INVISTA and CTCI (the engineering contractor).

Hengli is also operating another 5 PTA lines on Changxing Island (Dalian), all of which utilise advantaged INVISTA PTA technology, with a total capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum.

Adam Sackett, IPT vice president PTA, commented, “We are very pleased that our industry-leading P8 PTA technology has been selected again by Hengli Group. Our companies have a decade-long cooperation, and we look forward to working together on this new project, leverage the learning on Hengli PTA 4/5 and deliver a successful project.”

INVISTA’s industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

Posted November 5, 2020

Source: INVISTA