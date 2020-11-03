Ascend Announces Price Increases For Intermediate Materials

HOUSTON — November 3, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:

Material Price Increase Terms Hexamethylene diamine (HMD) $600/MT • As contracts allow • Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis Adiponitrile (ADN) $600/MT Acrylonitrile (AN) $200/MT Adipic acid (AA) $200/MT

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

Posted November 3, 2020

Source: Ascend Performance Materials