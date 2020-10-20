SAYA Recycles Fabric Scrap And Overstock Into Performance Fiber

TAIPEI, Taiwan — October 20, 2020 — SAYA, a new name in recycled fiber, made its live debut last week at the Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS), an innovative textile exhibition in Asia. This year’s TITAS showcased Sustainable Textiles which reduce resource usage and optimize manufacturing efficiency by adopting eco-friendly materials and processes. SAYA’s Rscuw, fibers made of recycled cutting scrap and overstock yardage, was featured at the show in the brand’s film — SAYA Rscuw launch video — which depicts the motivation behind finding new sources of materials to be recycled and the process developed by SAYA engineers.

“We have the experience, knowledge and equipment to make change,” said S.Y. Huang, senior vice president of Nan Ya Plastics, SAYA’s parent company, and the world’s largest manufacturer of recycled PET repurposing over 75 billion bottles every year. “Under the new brand, SAYA, we’ve been able to put our resources toward solving one of the most critical sustainability issues in the textile industry — recycling discarded fabric scrap and unused yardage. We want to take responsibility and redefine what’s possible in renewal.”

SAYA Rscuw is recycled polyester fiber from cutting scrap that is bleached and dyeable to whatever vibrant color the brand chooses. It is available in ultrafine microfiber filaments and can be enhanced with performance applications such as stretch, color protection, quick-dry, or anti-bacterial.

At this time SAYA Rscuw is limited to 100-percent polyester fabric cutting scraps without coating nor finishes. Continued research is increasing the percentage of overstock waste and types of coatings and finishes for a more inclusive solution.

SAYA also offers Rscuw Raw, which is mechanically recycled cutting scrap and yardage without the chemical treatment. The resulting fiber retains a tint of original yardage color which shows up in knit or woven fabric as a unique heathered effect in shades from grey to copper. Without the bleaching and redyeing, the process to manufacture Rscuw Raw is more energy efficient and the carbon footprint is further reduced.

SAYA Rscuw and Rscuw Raw are available now for fabric production, and consumer brands are encouraged to specify their unique requirements in denier, performance treatments and color. Inquiries should be sent to change@SAYArenew.com.

Source: SAYA