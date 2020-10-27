DyeCoo, DuPont Biomaterials To Launch Sustainable Dyeing Process For Fabrics Empowered By Sorona® Technology

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 22, 2020 — DuPont Biomaterials and the Dutch company DyeCoo, specializing in the development of cleaner dyeing technologies, recently announced a patented, sustainable dyeing process for fabrics made from polyester or recycled polyester and Sorona®. This dyeing solution enables fashion designers and brands to deliver high performance clothing and a lesser environmental footprint.

Fabrics made from a combination of Sorona with polyester or recycled polyester can be sustainably dyed on an industrial scale with the carbon dioxide (CO₂)-based process, developed and patented by DyeCoo. This process uses no chemicals and no water, thus does not cause any wastewater and requires no wastewater treatment. The CO₂ used for the process is reclaimed from existing industrial processes, recycling 95 percent of it in a closed loop system.

Short batch cycles, efficient dye use, no wastewater treatment all contribute to significantly reduced operating costs and the ecological footprint, making this solution extremely appealing for mills, brands and consumers focused on sustainability.

The dyeing process applies reclaimed CO₂ as the dyeing medium in a closed loop process. Used in a pressurized, super-critical state, CO₂ has a very high solvent power, allowing the dye to dissolve easily. Thanks to the high permeability, the dyes are transported easily and deeply into fibers, creating vibrant colours. Reacting in a similar way to this dyeing process, polyester and Sorona fibers are perfectly matched in the creation of high-end fashion fabrics, which come with superior performance, higher quality and an extremely low ecological footprint.

Sorona is made from 37-percent renewable plant-based ingredients. This high-performance polymer offers unique benefits for the apparel industry, minimizing the impact on the environment without sacrificing quality and performance. It offers unique benefits, including incredible softness, stretch and recovery, and inherent stain resistance without the need for topical treatments. Sorona is a USDA certified bio-based product and received OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 Certification.

“DyeCoo is very happy to participate in this collaboration. It highlights how two, complementary, sustainable offerings can deliver one solution with an impact to our industry. Cross-industrial collaborations are an important way to drive change in our industry and here our two core competencies as companies really strengthen each other.” said Micke Magnusson, head of Commercial, DyeCoo Textile System B.V.

“Our collaboration with DyeCoo on this unique CO2 dyeing process will make Sorona®-based fabrics even more sustainable. We now offer a stretch solution with less impact on the environment while extending the life of the garment. Many apparel brands will benefit from such sustainable solutions without compromising performance and value. We are on a progressive journey to create innovative products that enhance performance while being environmentally responsible. This new collaboration is a great example of how we can work together to create stunning solutions while caring for our planet,” added Hao Ding, business manager, DuPont Biomaterials, EMEA.

The use of 100-percent pure dyestuff provides beautiful, vibrant colors to fabrics made from polyester and Sorona. The dye is distributed evenly over the fabric and the technology allows for easy color correction, creating intense colors with excellent quality characteristics. Fabrics made from Sorona combined with polyester and then applying the CO₂ dyeing technology developed by DyeCoo, deliver beauty, sustainability and top performance.

