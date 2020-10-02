Ascend Performance Materials Announces Global Price Increase For All Vydyne® Brand Polymers, Fibers And Compounds

HOUSTON — October 1, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all of its Vydyne® polymers, fibers and compounds.
The price increase takes effect October 15, 2020, and includes the following price changes:
|Materials
|Geography
|Price Increases
|Terms
|Vydyne® (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds
|North America
|$220/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
|Vydyne® (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds
|Asia
|$300/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
|Vydyne® (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds
|Europe
|€200/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.
Posted October 2, 2020
Source: Ascend Performance Materials