Ascend Performance Materials Announces Global Price Increase For All Vydyne® Brand Polymers, Fibers And Compounds

HOUSTON — October 1, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a global price increase for all of its Vydyne® polymers, fibers and compounds.

The price increase takes effect October 15, 2020, and includes the following price changes:

Materials Geography Price Increases Terms Vydyne® (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds North America $220/MT As contracts allow Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis Vydyne® (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds Asia $300/MT As contracts allow Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis Vydyne® (PA 66) polymers, fibers and compounds Europe €200/MT As contracts allow Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.

Posted October 2, 2020

Source: Ascend Performance Materials