Ascend Announces Price Increases For Intermediate Materials

Material Price Increase Terms

Hexamethylene Diamine (HMD) $350/MT As contracts allow Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

Adiponitrile (ADN) $350/MT As contracts allow Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

Acrylonitrile (AN) $200/MT As contracts allow Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis