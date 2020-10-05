Ascend Announces Price Increases For Intermediate Materials

HOUSTON — October 5, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.

Source: Ascend Performance Materials

The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:

 Material  Price Increase   Terms
 Hexamethylene

Diamine (HMD)

  $350/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
 Adiponitrile (ADN)  $350/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
 Acrylonitrile (AN)  $200/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
 Adipic Acid (AA)  $100/MT As contracts allow

Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis

