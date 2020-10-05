Ascend Announces Price Increases For Intermediate Materials

HOUSTON — October 5, 2020 — Ascend Performance Materials announced today a price increase for intermediate materials.
Customers should contact their local sales representative for additional information.
Posted October 5, 2020
Source: Ascend Performance Materials
The price increase takes effect immediately and includes the following terms:
|Material
|Price Increase
|Terms
| Hexamethylene
Diamine (HMD)
|$350/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
|Adiponitrile (ADN)
|$350/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
|Acrylonitrile (AN)
|$200/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
|Adipic Acid (AA)
|$100/MT
|As contracts allow
Non-contract business – price determined on an order-by-order basis
