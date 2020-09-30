PolyQuest Invests In PET Recycling Operation

Wilmington, N.C.-based PolyQuest Inc. reports it will invest in its Darlington, S.C., polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling operation. The expansion, including at least one recycled PET (rPET) resin line, is in response to demand for post-consumer rPET. The line is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2021. PolyQuest serves the fiber, bottle, film, strapping and sheet PET markets with its amorphous, crystallized and solid-state rPET resins.

“This additional investment is ultimately driven by our customers’ commitments to sustainability,” said John Marinelli, PolyQuest CEO. “They have entrusted PolyQuest

with their current and future post-consumer rPET resin supply requirements. As such, we have chosen to pro-actively expand our recycle capabilities to support their strategic sustainability initiatives and stay ahead of the curve.”

September/October 2020