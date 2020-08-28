Toray Integrated Annual Report 2019 Wins Gold Award In Specialized Annual Reports Category Of International ARC Awards 2020

TOKYO — August 28, 2020 — Toray Industries, Inc., announced today that the Toray Integrated Annual Report 2019 has won a Gold Award in the Integrated AR & CSR: Traditional Format Section of the Specialized Annual Reports Category of the International ARC Awards 2020. The link to the awards page is: https://www.mercommawards.com/arc/awardWinners/categoryWinners/specialized.htm#in tTra

MerComm, Inc., oversees the International ARC Awards, the world’s largest annual report competition. The contest attracts numerous entrants from around the globe, including corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and government agencies. The 35th International ARC Awards 2020 assessed entries from 76 countries. This is Toray’s second Gold Award since the Toray Annual Report 2011.

Toray positions stakeholder engagement as fundamental to corporate activities, and the Integrated Annual Report is a vital communication tool in that regard. The company will continue striving to disclose timely and easily understood information about its management and business activities through this report and other publications, its website, and other communication tools.

Toray Integrated Annual Report 2019

English version URL

https://www.toray.com/ir/annual_reports/

Japanese version URL

https://www.toray.co.jp/ir/integrated_report/

