Supima To Host Annual Design Competition On Instagram Live

NEW YORK CITY — August 17, 2020 — Supima, the nonprofit, luxury cotton brand that promotes American-grown Pima cotton worldwide, announced today details around its 13th Annual Supima Design Competition, which will be hosted this year for the first time in a dynamic digital format.

The virtual presentation hosted by renowned celebrity image architect, Law Roach, will be streamed on @Supima and @LuxuryLaw through Instagram Live. The showcase, which will include a mix of pre-recorded and live content, will take place on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET, ahead of New York Fashion Week.

“I am so humbled to be part of such a wonderful program that continues to lend its platform and resources to emerging designers, especially given the impact this year has had on their education and graduation opportunities. Supporting emerging design talent is one of the most rewarding parts of my career, and I cannot wait to see how incredible the final collections will be,” said host Law Roach.

The Supima Design Competition supports emerging talent by enlisting designers from the nation’s top fashion schools to create capsule collections using Supima cotton fabrics. The collections are then presented in a collective digital runway show and evaluated by a panel of judges. This year’s jury includes a mix of more than 20 industry tastemakers, editors, and stylists who will determine this year’s competition front-runner. The winner who will be announced live during the presentation will receive $10,000 to kick-off their career in the fashion business.

“We’re truly honored to continue working with our design school partners to give this talented group of their recent graduates the resources they need to create their collections. This year’s design school graduates across the country have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are struggling to find jobs or platforms to share their designs. We knew it was more important than ever to stay nimble and shift this competition into a virtual format that would help these recent graduates with their first step into the fashion industry post-graduation,” said Buxton Midyette, VP Marketing & Promotions at Supima.

CFDA Award-winning evening wear designer Bibhu Mohapatra will be returning for the sixth time as mentor to the finalists, providing thoughtful feedback and insight throughout the design process.

The six designers selected for this year’s competition who will present their collections in the digital showcase are:

Amanda Forastieri, Drexel University;

Sakura Mizutani, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising;

Jenny Feng, Fashion Institute of Technology;

Jennie Nguyen, Kent State University;

Terrence Zhou, Parsons School of Design; and

Kyra Buenviaje, Rhode Island School of Design.

For more information about the Supima Design Competition, visit: http://supima.com/design-competition.

Posted August 18, 2020

Source: Supima