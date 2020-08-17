Spinnova Appoints International Textile Experts — Prepares To Scale Its Sustainable Fiber Production

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — August 17, 2020 — As fibre innovation company Spinnova prepares to scale its sustainable fibre production, it has recently onboarded two niche textile experts to help commercialize its sustainable wood-based fibre. Spinnova has also appointed four other members to the team.

Shahriare Mahmood has started as Spinnova’s Sustainability Director. Mahmood joined Spinnova from the renown Finnish children’s wear brand Reima. Mahmood has both an academic and a technical textile industry background. Graduated as a chemical engineer in Bangladesh and Master of Engineering in Finland, Mahmood has also worked in textile mills in Asia and Europe.

In the course of his extensive career, he has specialized in e.g. circularity, material R&D as well as quality and supply chain management. He has also recently earned a PhD in sustainability management. With Spinnova, Mahmood focuses on supporting sustainability efforts of partnering brands and related pre-commercial and commercial phase supply chains.

“Shahriare has experience of many different phases of textile manufacturing. In our team, he gets to personally close the loop. We are excited to have access to his hands-on technology skills and in-depth sustainability knowledge,” says Spinnova’s CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen. Spinnova’s other textile expert appointment is Eun (Enja) Young Kim, who started as Senior Fibre Application Specialist in Spinnova’s R&D team. Engineer by background, Kim previously worked for fibre technology company Lenzing in Austria, where she worked in technical customer service of technical applications. She will be focusing on developing the Spinnova fibre’s quality and finishings.

“Enja’s vast experience of cellulose-based textile fibres helps us ensure that our fibre succeeds in partnering brands’ supply chains and end products,” Poranen adds.

Spinnova has also onboarded four new people in its R&D and laboratory teams. Spinnova now employs 36 people full time.

Source: Spinnova Ltd